A DOCTORS’ surgery in Caerphilly County that had hoped to significantly expand its premises has been refused planning permission.

Wellspring Medical Centre, located on Park Road in Risca, had submitted plans to build a two-storey extension in mid-November of last year.

But this week, Caerphilly County Borough Council refused to give the expansion the green light after it deemed the work would result in a “contrived and overbearing appearance.”

The surgery’s location – which is opposite a series of residential streets – also proved problematic, with the council commenting that the proposed expansion would “result in harm on the setting of the wider character and appearance of the area.”

Around the time of the plans being submitted, some residents took to social media to claim they hadn't been notified about the plans and that, if they did go ahead, they could be an eyesore.

What did the plans show?

If the proposals had gone ahead, Wellspring Medical Centre would have received a new reception and lobby area, as well as extra toilet facilities on the ground floor.

The new first floor extension would have seen a further three offices created as well as a new kitchen. A mono-pitch roof was also to be made as part of the plans.

But crucially, it was unclear from the plans whether the new office spaces had the potential to be used as extra consultation rooms.

The full report is available here.