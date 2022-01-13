CHANNEL 4 have taken the decision to axe Denise Van Outen’s ex Eddie Boxshall from Celebrity Gogglebox after the pairs split.

Eddie will no longer feature on the show following their breakup.

Channel 4 bosses are reportedly eyeing up former Girls Aloud member Kimberley Walsh to replace him alongside Denise with the pair being good friends.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “They were already signed up to the next round of filming when Denise dumped Eddie and she wants to honour the commitment.

“But she won’t be having Eddie back in the house, let alone on her sofa, so she is looking for a friend to come on board."

Denise Van Outen announced her split with Eddie over the weekend.

Denise Van Outen confirms split from Eddie Boxshall

Denise announced her split with Eddie this weekend, in a heartbreaking statement.

The actress and presenter, 47, shared an emotional post to social media revealing the news but said she will “always treasure” the “good times” and the memories.

Van Outen had previously spoken about her plans to marry the City trader, who she was with for seven years.

She shared a black and white image to Instagram of her walking her two dogs along the beach and wrote: “Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie.

“It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple.

“I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship.

“I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made.

“We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children.”

The couple made regular appearances together on the celebrity edition of Channel 4’s Gogglebox.