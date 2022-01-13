JANUARY is a long hard month, and with many of us getting early December pay, the pennies seem to dry up much quicker than anticipated.
Morrisons is here to help, for the parents out there you can now head to Morrisons for almost a month of deals on nappies, wipes, milk and even more.
The deals will be available in stores and online, so you can shop from the comfort of your own home.
The sale is on now, and some items will remain reduced until Sunday, February 6.
Morrisons baby event sale
Pampers New Baby Nappies
These nappies are down to £5, normally £10. This offer is available until January 18.
Active Fit Pants
Also available until January 18 are these Active Fit Pants from Pampers, down to £6 from £12.
Pampers Baby Wipes
When buying 3 multipacks of baby wipes, customers can save £6 with the 3 for £9 deal.
Aptamil Follow On Milk Ready To Drink
Packs of four 200ml bottles of Aptamil are also reduced. Shoppers can pick up the reduced pack for just £3.50, or two for £5.
Organix Soft Oaty Bars
A 6 pack of these Organix bars are now just £2 in the sale.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.