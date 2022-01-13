A FURTHER 396 new covid cases have been confirmed in the Cardiff and Vale Health Board area according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
Cardiff recorded the most new cases in Wales with 302 confirmed infections.
The Vale of Glamorgan has 94 new cases.
There were no new deaths reported in the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board area.
Wales has seen a further 3,197 new cases, with Public Health Wales statistics showing a total of 11 new deaths.
The total number of deaths for the entire pandemic now stands at 6,679.
The newly reported cases, based on Public Health Wales data, are as follows:
• Anglesey - 57
• Blaenau Gwent - 83
• Bridgend - 141
• Caerphilly - 181
• Cardiff - 302
• Carmarthenshire - 254
• Ceredigion - 39
• Conwy - 108
• Denbighshire - 95
• Flintshire - 127
• Gwynedd - 67
• Merthyr Tydfil - 53
• Monmouthshire - 79
• Neath Port Talbot - 202
• Newport – 198
• Pembrokeshire - 65
• Powys - 129
• Rhondda Cynon Taf - 229
• Swansea - 250
• Torfaen - 92
• Vale of Glamorgan - 94
• Wrexham - 198
• Unknown location – 28
• Resident outside Wales – 126
