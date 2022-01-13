A new true crime series is heading to Sky investigating one of Wales’s most infamous crimes.
Murder in the Valleys will look at the Clydach murders, the biggest murder investigation in Welsh history, over four episodes.
It is set to premiere on Sky Crime and streaming service NOW on February 6.
Filmed over a period of twelve months, Murder in The Valleys tells the story behind the largest and most exhaustive criminal investigation in Welsh history and its enduring repercussions.
One night in June 1999, three generations of one family were brutally killed in the small village of Clydach, South Wales. For more than twenty years – and despite the conviction of a local builder - the case has deeply divided the community.
Now, as the police review the evidence, this series examines a case that didn’t end with the guilty verdict.
Poppy Dixon, Director of Documentaries and Factual Commissioning at Sky, said: “The Clydach murders remain one of the largest and most divisive investigations in Welsh history.
“The team at Five Mile Films have meticulously re-examined the case and bring fresh scrutiny to the historic inquiry, in a richly thought-provoking and gripping series”.
Murder in The Valleys is a Sky Original series commissioned by Zai Bennett, Sky’s Managing Director of Content and Poppy Dixon, Director of Documentaries and Factual.
The series is produced by Five Mile Films and Filmed and Directed by Tom Barrow, Executive Produced by Nick Mirsky and Series Produced by Owen Phillips.
Murder in the Valleys will begin on Sky Crime and NOW on February.
