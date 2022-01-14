A GWENT hospital has unveiled a new surgical facility – the first of its kind in Wales – and created 30 jobs as part of a £4.2million investment.

The independent St Joseph’s Hospital, in Newport, is hosting a recruitment open day tomorrow to meet potential candidates for the vacant roles.

Those from clinical and non-clinical backgrounds interested in the jobs are being invited to the event, which will also allow people to see the first SurgiCube complex in Wales.

Anyone attending will get the opportunity to meet the team and have a virtual tour of the new development.

The SurgiCube incorporates a state-of-the-art treatment room and pre-surgical preparation room.

It provides a localised, filtered, ultra-clean surgical environment in which to carry out microsurgical procedures and minor surgeries.

This is the fifth surgical facility at St Joseph’s following the opening of the clinical treatment centre and day surgery unit.

The move comes at a time when waiting lists have hit record levels in Wales for the 18th successive month and should allow an additional 1,000 procedures a month.

Based in Malpas, St Joseph’s is an independent hospital recognised for its supportive and compassionate care and family feel.

A recent survey showed that staff satisfaction levels are at an all-time high, with more than two-thirds saying they look forward to going to work.

The 30 jobs include theatre practitioners, registered nurses across pre-assessment, ward and day surgery, physiotherapists and patient advisors and were created following an investment of £4.2m.

People can drop into the open day between 10am and 4pm and are invited to bring identification and CVs as interviews could also be held on the day.

“We take pride in having a supported, happy team who are focussed on providing the best compassionate care for our patients,” said CEO Stuart Hammond.

“We’re keen for people to experience St Joseph’s in person, so we invite potential candidates across all roles to come in, meet the team and see our wonderful facilities.

“These include our new SurgiCube surgical complex which is a first for the country and will allow us to once again increase capacity at a time when waiting lists are hitting record highs.”

For more information, visit stjosephshospital.co.uk/careers.