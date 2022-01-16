AN INDEPENDENT gallery is expanding to help people save precious memories as the world progresses.
Ffoto Gallery was opened in Market Arcade, Newport, last November by Ieuan Berry who was the official photographer of the NATO summit in Newport in 2014.
Mr Berry hoped to offer exhibition space for local photographers at the gallery, based in the arcade which is nearing the completion of a significant restoration project.
And now he hopes to help people preserve memories - in photos and on film - by offering new services including:
- Film developing:Getting photo film developed into photo prints or digital copies.
- Photo restoration: Fixing ripped photos, removing stains, make them look new again, colouring black and white images.
- Tape transfer service: Transferring VHS, Hi-8, mini DV, or VHS-C to disk or USB.
Mr Berry said: “The independent gallery has done well with some great comments and feedback; it’s great to see people come out to support the cause.
“We are offering these services to help sustain the gallery which aims to be a hub for photographers, showcasing photography and giving photographers a platform to share their work."
“Photo restoration is a great way to bring old moments back to life,” said Mr Berry.
“We can repair photos which have suffered damage over the years, preserving the memories for generations to come.
“The tape transfer service means people won’t lose memories as technology progresses over the years.”
The gallery has regular disinfectant procedures and staff use protective gloves while handling all film canisters and negatives.
People can bring items in or send items -along with contact details and services required - to: Ffoto Newport, 3 Market Arcade, NP20 1FS.
For more information people can find Ffot Newport on social media, e-mail ffotonewport@gmail.com or call 01633 763947.
