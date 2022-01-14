THIS is the face of a Caerphilly paedophile who was jailed last week for downloading nearly 60,000 indecent images and videos of children.

On Friday, Gareth Harris was jailed for one year and eight months by Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke.

Harris, of Pen Y Bryn in Penyrheol, was caught after a co-worker who had let him stay at his home called the police after finding child pornography on Harris’ second mobile phone, prosecutor Peter Donnison told Cardiff Crown Court.

He had asked to check Harris’ phone after hearing from the defendant’s brother, who suspected Harris was a paedophile, and spotted him trying to conceal the second device.

Harris’ brother also handed in a SIM card belonging to the defendant to the police, along with the phone that Harris’ co-worker handed in.

Across the devices, 59,950 images were discovered – including some with children as young as three.

Harris was found by police at a farm in Abergavenny on December 7 and was arrested, and he admitted to the offences.

“One can only wonder why a man of 39 who had a job and accommodation, two grown-up children and a family would do this,” said Ieuan Bennett, defending.

“His relationship had fallen apart. He began to look at pornography, and became somewhat addicted to it.

“The nature of the images became worse and worse.”

Harris was given a one year and eight months sentence for possession of Category A indecent images of children.

He was also handed 12-month sentences, both running concurrently, for possessing Category B and Category C indecent images of children.

He must register as a sex offender for 10 years, and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.