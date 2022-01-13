KFC has revealed plans to open hundreds of new sites in the UK and Ireland - including two in Gwent.
The fast food chain is looking for more than 500 sites across the UK and Ireland to expand their business, with proposals to open new drive-throughs and restaurants, along with smaller stores (1,000 square foot) and travel hubs (based at service stations, airports, and shopping centres).
They currently have 40 KFC stores across Wales, including nine in Gwent.
KFC has announced hundreds of locations where they plan to open new sites, which includes:
- Abergavenny in Monmouthshire, where they have proposed a drive-through restaurant.
- Crindau in Newport, where they have proposed a drive-through restaurant.
The announcement on their website has also suggested a drive-through in Cwmbran, Torfaen, but listed this as a relocation.
Currently there is one KFC in Cwmbran, based in Cwmbran Shopping Centre, which suggests the food chain may be planning to move this elsewhere and allow it to operate a drive-through.
The KFC website states: “We have bold ambitions to grow our restaurant estate across the UK & Ireland to bring some finger lickin’ chicken to towns and cities across the country.
“We have different formats and designs that are suitable for all locations, so if you are a landlord, developer landowner or an agent, take a look at our new development brochure”
The nine KFC stores in the Gwent region are as follows:
- Blackwood – North Court;
- Caerphilly – Cross Way Retail Park;
- Cwmbran - Cwmbran Shopping Centre;
- Ebbw Vale – Waun Y Pond Road;
- Newport – East Retail Park;
- Newport - Friar’s Walk;
- Risca – A467;
- Newport – Spytty Road;
- Pontypool – Lower Mill Field.
