POLICE uncovered the remnants of a cannabis factory in a South Wales town at the weekend.
As many as 50 black bags and seven large zip-top bags full of materials such as cannabis leaves, buds, fans and medical gloves were found at a property in St Andrew's Road, Dinas Powys, at around 12.45pm on on Saturday, January 8.
All of the items found suggest that the bags are the remains of a cannabis factory.
Enquiries are still ongoing and no arrests have been made.
PCSOs separated the contents of the bag and the cannabis plants will be destroyed.
A spokeswoman for South Wales Police said: "Approximately 50 black bags and seven large zip top bags containing the remnants of a cannabis factory were discovered on St Andrew's Road at around 12.45pm on Saturday, January 8.
"The bags contained a variety of items associated with a cannabis factory including compost with plant roots attached, fans, medical gloves, cannabis leaves and buds.
"PCSOs sorted the contents so they could be properly disposed of and collected by the council.
"The cannabis plants are marked for destruction.
"Enquiries have been carried out but those responsible have not yet been identified.
"If anyone has information please contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence 2200007797."
To contact South Wales Police, email SWP101@south-wales.police.uk or call 101.
Alternatively, you can message them on Facebook or Twitter or visit their website here.
