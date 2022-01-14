THE number of Covid-19 patients attending the Grange University Hospital has “tripled” over the last week, one of Gwent's top doctors has said – but they are not critically ill.

Intensive Care Consultant, Dr David Hepburn, has offered insight into the current situation in the intensive treatment unit (ITU) at Grange Hospital, where things are reportedly going “better than they have been for a long time”.

But he mentioned issues with staff levels and high admissions in the wider hospital.

He states that “for the minute things are looking really good” in his department with fewer patients in the ITU with Covid-19 than they’ve had in months, attributing this to the vaccination rollout.

But, he adds that staff shortages in the wider hospital – due to people getting sick or isolating – combined with the “sheer number” of patients coming in is causing a strain on services, particularly within the emergency department.”

This has had a "big effect on the services that we can deliver here and has caused delays to some operations and to some outpatient clinics" said Dr Hepburn.

What he said in full: