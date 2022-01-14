NEWPORT County AFC manager James Rowberry will miss tomorrow’s League Two fixture against Harrogate Town after testing positive for coronavirus.
The Exiles boss is in isolation after contracting the virus earlier this week, meaning his right-hand man Wayne Hatswell will call the shots from the dugout at Rodney Parade (kick-off 12.30pm).
Seventh-placed County have prepared for the clash without their manager, who has had the Covid vaccine and booster.
Rowberry will be able to be in charge for next weekend’s trip to Scunthorpe United as long as he feels fit enough.
It is a third spell in charge this season for Hatswell, who stepped up when previous boss Michael Flynn tested positive in August.
He led County to a 1-0 win at Tranmere before enduring the 8-0 hammering by Premier League Southampton in the EFL Cup and a 3-0 loss at Salford City.
However, Hatswell was unbeaten as interim manager in October following the departure of Flynn, leading the Exiles to a win over Scunthorpe and draws against Bradford, Exeter and Carlisle.
He has been assisted in training this week by first team coach Jarred Harvey and goalkeeping coach James Hollman as County attempt to end a run of three games without victory.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.