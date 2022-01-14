South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Live: Updates from Gucci murder bag trial as jury hears prosecution evidence

Menu

Ryan O'Connor Newport Gucci bag murder trial

By Elizabeth Birt

Last updated:

  • Four men and a boy - Lewis Aquilina, Ethan Strickland, Elliot Fiteni and Kyle Raisis – and teenage boy Joseph Jeremy - are on trial accused of murdering Newport dad-of-one Ryan O'Connor.
  • Mr O'Connor died on June 10, 2021 in the Alway area of Newport.