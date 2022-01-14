A CRASH in Caldicot caused Dewstow Road to be closed for some time last night.
The crash occurred just before 9pm on Thursday, January 13 and caused the road leading to Caerwent to be shut off.
A blue Ford Fiesta crashed into a tree.
No injuries were reported and the car was recovered while the road was closed.
The road has since been reopened.
A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "We received a call just before 9pm on January 13 reporting a one vehicle road traffic collision on Dewstow Road, Caldicot.
"Vehicle involved, a blue Ford Fiesta, collided with tree.
"No injuries reported.
"Road closed temporarily while vehicle recovered."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.