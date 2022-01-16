A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

LEWIS RICHARDS, 18, of The Crescent, Machen, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he was found guilty of assault by beating and he admitted harassment in September 2021.

He was made the subject of a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a three-year restraining order and ordered to pay £1,015 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CLINTON BAILEY, 26, of Malpas Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

IGOR HUSAR, 32, of Alexandra Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JUNAID KHAN-DITTA, 28, of Bristol Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TYRAN BRUTEN, 22, of King Street, Cwm, near Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the M4 in Magor, Monmouthshire, on May 15, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID JOHN DICKS, 37, of Heol Pwllypant, Pwllypant, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of amphetamine on January 6.

VICTORIA LOUISE FARRELL, 45, of Park View, Sedbury, near Chepstow, was jailed 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after she admitted driving while disqualified on Beachley Road, Tutshill, on November 12, 2021.

She must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

PAUL HENRY JONES, 61, of Trinant Terrace, Trinant, near Newbridge, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4049 in Pengam on June 22, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RHYS PAUL PRICE, 25, of Nursery Crescent, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding a motorcycle without insurance on June 27, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

POLE & JOHN PLUMBING CONTRACTORS LTD, of De Winton Terrace, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, were ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.