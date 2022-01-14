NEWPORT County AFC new boys Josh Pask and James Waite are in the mix for tomorrow’s League Two meeting with Harrogate Town (kick-off 12.30pm) but captain Matty Dolan remains sidelined.
Dolan missed last week’s 2-0 loss to Salford City at Rodney Parade after testing positive for coronavirius.
The midfielder-turned-defender is out of isolation but has not been able to play a full part in preparations for the fixture in Newport.
Dolan and young defender Harrison Bright, who is yet to make his EFL debut, are having a graded return to play after Covid.
Defender Pask arrived on loan from Championship club Coventry this week while attacking midfielder Waite signed on an 18-month deal from Cymru Premier side Penybont.
They are in contention for places in the matchday squad.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.