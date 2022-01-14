NEWPORT County AFC new boys Josh Pask and James Waite are in the mix for tomorrow’s League Two meeting with Harrogate Town (kick-off 12.30pm) but captain Matty Dolan remains sidelined.

Dolan missed last week’s 2-0 loss to Salford City at Rodney Parade after testing positive for coronavirius.

The midfielder-turned-defender is out of isolation but has not been able to play a full part in preparations for the fixture in Newport.

Dolan and young defender Harrison Bright, who is yet to make his EFL debut, are having a graded return to play after Covid.

Defender Pask arrived on loan from Championship club Coventry this week while attacking midfielder Waite signed on an 18-month deal from Cymru Premier side Penybont.

They are in contention for places in the matchday squad.