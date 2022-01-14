IOAN Davies has returned from Jersey to answer the Dragons’ SOS at full-back for their must-win European Challenge Cup clash at Benetton.

The 22-year-old will make his first appearance of the season in Treviso after being recalled from his loan spell in the English Championship.

The Dragons, who haven't played since December 17, are still without a number of players through injury and coronavirus while a number of individuals are still feeling the effects after previously testing positive.

Director of rugby Dean Ryan has turned to Davies in the absence of Jonah Holmes, Josh Lewis and Jordan Williams.

The 15, who joined from Cardiff last summer after four appearances in the 2021 Rainbow Cup, is joined in a youthful back three by Jared Rosser and Rio Dyer while Jamie Roberts is back in midfield to add some experience.

STARTER: Gonzalou Bertanou is at scrum-half for the Dragons

Argentina scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou makes his first appearance since November after having a knee injury and then coronavirus.

Wales forwards Will Rowlands, Ben Carter, Taine Basham and Aaron Wainwright start in the pack ahead of likely Six Nations call-ups on Tuesday.

International tighthead Leon Brown is on a graded return to fitness so is on the bench with Chris Coleman starting.

Will Reed, a 20-year-old fly-half who has been in stunning form for Newport RFC in the Premiership, could make his regional debut as a replacement.

The Dragons lost to Perpignan and Lyon in the first two rounds, leaving them with little margin for error to make the knockout stages.

They have a bye next weekend before hosting Gloucester in April with the top three making the last 16 along with the highest ranked of the three clubs that finish fourth.

Benetton, who travel to Lyon next weekend, feature 11 of their 23-strong contingent in the Italy squad for the Six Nations.

They also name former Dragons prop Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, who faced Wales with Argentina last summer, on the bench.

Benetton: E Padovani; T Benvenuti, I Brex, L Morisi, L Sperandio; R Smith, D Duvenage; F Zani, C Els, T Pasquali, I Herbst, F Ruzza, M Zuliani, M Lamaro (captain), T Halafihi.

Replacements: T Baravalle, I Nemer, NT Chaparro, C Wegner, B Steyn, L Petrozzi, L Marin, F Drago.

Dragons: I Davies; J Rosser, A Owen, J Roberts, R Dyer; S Davies, G Bertranou; G Bateman, T Davies, C Coleman, W Rowlands, B Carter, H Keddie (captain), T Basham, A Wainwright.

Replacements: E Shipp, A Seiuli, L Brown, J Maksymiw, H Taylor, T Knoyle, W Reed, J Olowofela.

Referee: Pierre-Baptiste Nuchy (France)