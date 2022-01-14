FOR many children, brushing teeth might not be the best part of their day and for many parents, it's not a highlight either.

However, it is essential that regular brushing is encouraged with children to promote healthy oral hygiene.

Getting your children to take an interest can be a challenge, but can be made better with the right toothbrush.

Lots of electric toothbrushes come with timers, songs and apps to make the experience a little more fun and teach children how to take care of their teeth.

When can children start to use an electric toothbrush?

All electric toothbrushes will state what age they are suitable for.

Adult electric toothbrushes are not suitable for children as the toothbrush head will be too big.

Adults should always supervise children when brushing their teeth to ensure they are brushing correctly.

Are electric toothbrushes better than manual ones?

Studies have shown a large reduction in plaque in both adults and children using electric toothbrushes.

Other advantages include the toothbrush being easier to hold and position on the teeth for children.

The fun perks that come with electric toothbrushes such as apps, songs and timers help to keep children engaged while looking after their teeth.

Here are some electric toothbrushes available to buy for children

Philips Sonicare For Kids - Sonic electric toothbrush

Price: £69.99

Available in two colours, this interactive toothbrush is sure to make brushing teeth more fun.

The toothbrush is Bluetooth-enabled and connects to a fun app that helps kids to brush better and for longer.

It also comes with cool stickers that can be used to decorate the toothbrush and make your own monster.

Buy from Philips here.

Oral-B Kids Disney Frozen Electric Toothbrush Ages 3+

Price: £24.99

This Frozen-themed toothbrush is specially designed to be gentle for kids and has extra-soft bristles.

It comes with four Disney Frozen-themed stickers and has a built-in two-minute timer.

Buy from Superdrug here.

Oral-B Junior Electric Toothbrush Ages 6+

Price: £24.99

Make cleaning teeth more fun with this junior toothbrush, available in either green or purple.

The round brush head removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush and has a battery life of up to seven days.

Buy from Superdrug here.

Foreo ISSA™ mikro

Price: £40.67

Suitable for babies aged 0-4, this electric toothbrush has super-soft silicone bristles with gentle sonic pulsations.

It comes in five different colours and can help to soothe teething pain while clearing away bacteria.

Buy from Foreo here.

Foreo ISSA™ kids

Price: £69

Foreo say this is the"most hygenic toothbrush ever" and can repel more than 10,000 time more bacteria than toothbrushes with nylon bristles.

It pulsates every 30 seconds to tell children when to move onto a new part of their mouth and stops after the dentist-recommended time of two minutes.

Buy from Foero here.