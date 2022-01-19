PLANS to build three cottages on the site of a former pub in the Gwent Levels have been thrown out following widespread objection from residents.

Newport City Council refused the plans last week on the grounds that the work “fails to demonstrate that every reasonable attempt has been made to secure a suitable business re-use of the building” and that it was not in keeping with the character of the village.

The Six Bells Inn, situated six miles west of Newport in the rural community of Peterstone, closed its doors for good in 2018 and has remained empty ever since.

Its closure hit the community hard, with many feeling they’d lost an important socialising space.

The Six Bells Inn back before its closure.

The village’s last remaining pub now cuts a sorry figure on the side of the main road through the village – fenced off and decaying, it’s also been hit with anti-social behaviour problems.

And despite a lengthy period of inactivity and uncertainty on what would happen to the derelict pub, plans were submitted in August last year by Hub Enterprises, based in nearby Coedkernew, to demolish parts of the building and covert the space into three cottages.

The plans showed the rear of the pub would have been demolished to make way for the cottage extensions to be built, with the front part of the building being converted to a residential space but remaining aesthetically unchanged.

The back part of the pub would've been demolished had the plans been approved.

Simon Vollans, who lives in Peterstone, said: “The Six Bells is the most interesting building in the village, having originally been alms houses; the building is central to the character of the village. It’s very old and has a number of interesting features such as a bread oven and stairs built into the very thick walls.

“The proposal will also very significantly overbear and overlook Marven House to the very considerable detriment of Marven House. Whilst of course the building needs a job, it would make a very attractive single residence without significant detriment to the existing structure or offence to the surroundings.

“It is also worth noting that the village has no pub (obviously), no church, no shop, no public transport, in fact no facilities of any kind whatsoever.”

Julie Foster, a lifelong resident of Peterstone, said The Six Bells closure had “sucked the life out of the village.”

“This pub and community hub has been at the epicentre of our village for all of my life. There was no attempt to continue operating as a village pub and the building has been stripped and has deteriorated into quite a state.

“[We] do not want to see this beautiful old building fall into disrepute so if a community hub is not viable, we would support a dwelling retaining all of its special features. The current outline is too drastic.”

What’s next for the pub?

An historic landmark in the Wentlooge Levels, residents see the Six Bells Inn as remaining important to the identity of the area.

A spokesperson for Wentlooge Community Council to the Argus that there are talks to use the pub as a base for amenities – something the area is lacking.

The building is now in a state of decay.

“There are talks about establishing a community hub there,” they said.

“Ideas are being discussing about going down the route of a community purchase for the pub, and to use it for various things.

“Residents would like to set up a local produce shop there and have also held discussions with Gwent Wildlife Trust to have a small base in the building too.

“We’ve seen a big rise in the numbers of people in the area as a result of the lockdowns which would only further the cause for these ideas.”

Hub Enterprises has been approached for comment.