A MOTORIST has been banned after he was caught drink driving on Christmas Day.
Callum Jon Foley, 20, of Council Street, Ebbw Vale, admitted drink driving with 66 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on King Street, Brynmawr.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres.
At Newport Magistrates’ Court, Foley was banned from driving for 18 months.
He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
