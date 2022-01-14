A FURTHER 545 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Gwent, but no new deaths, according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
The new cases were among 2,864 recorded across Wales in the latest 24-hour period, and four new deaths across the country, taking the total to 6,683.
Of the new cases reported in Gwent, 187 were in Caerphilly county borough, 150 in Newport, 78 in Blaenau Gwent, 67 in Torfaen and 63 in Monmouthshire.
The number of deaths recorded for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area remains at 1,157.
The seven-day infection rate across Wales has fallen to 1,274.2 cases per 100,000 of the population, based on the seven days up to January 9.
A further 432 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board area in the latest figures.
Cardiff recorded 362 new cases and the Vale of Glamorgan reported 70.
One new death was also recorded for the health board area, taking the total to 903.
Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:
- Blaenau Gwent: 78
- Caerphilly: 187
- Monmouthshire: 63
- Newport: 150
- Torfaen: 67
- Anglesey: 78
- Conwy: 127
- Denbighshire: 75
- Flintshire: 101
- Gwynedd: 87
- Wrexham: 157
- Cardiff: 362
- Vale of Glamorgan: 70
- Bridgend: 109
- Merthyr Tydfil: 42
- Rhondda Cynon Taf: 214
- Carmarthenshire: 157
- Ceredigion: 48
- Pembrokeshire: 114
- Powys: 68
- Neath Port Talbot: 153
- Swansea: 243
- Unknown location: 11
- Resident Outside Wales: 103
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.