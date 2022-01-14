A NEWPORT man who was convicted of assault is being recalled to prison after he breached his licence conditions.
Gwent Police is now looking to locate Michael Bristow following his release from prison on Friday, October 29.
The force says the 33-year-old breached his licence conditions shortly after his release from a seven-month prison sentence for assault by beating.
In a statement, Gwent Police said: “We’re appealing for information to locate Michael Bristow from Newport.
"Bristow, 33, breached his licence conditions following his release from prison on Friday, October 29, and has been recalled to prison.
"He received a seven-month prison sentence for assault by beating at Newport Crown Court on Friday, October 29.
"If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 or send us a direct message us on Facebook or Twitter quoting log reference 2200004422.
"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
