NEWPORT County AFC are aiming to enjoy a promotion push with the help of the Amber Army as they prepare for their last game behind closed doors.

The Exiles lost 2-0 to Salford City last weekend without fans at Rodney Parade because of Welsh government restrictions and the turnstiles will be locked again for the League Two meeting with Harrogate Town tomorrow.

The kick-off has been moved to 12.30pm to allow supporters to watch on iFollow but they will be back in their usual spots for the next game in Newport.

After Harrogate, four of the next five fixtures are on the road with the January 29 home meeting with Barrow sandwiched by trips to Scunthorpe, Leyton Orient, Forest Green and Northampton.

However, those games are followed by a run of five Parade dates on the spin from February 12 to March 5 - Oldham, Mansfield, Tranmere, Forest Green and Bristol Rovers.

In a congested table, that sequence could hold the key to the Exiles staying in the fight for the play-offs, or even top three.

County celebrate in front of their fans after scoring against Carlisle

"I believe that we've got a massive six to eight weeks at the club now," said assistant manager Wayne Hatswell.

"We get fans back in and have a lot more home games than anybody else coming up. That will be a huge factor for us.

“We don’t lose many at home, that has been the case for a long time. There's good reason for that, the crowd have been a really big part of it.

“Everyone always tells us that Rodney Parade is a tough place to come and that's not just because of how we play, it's the whole atmosphere.”