IF YOU fancy going to the cinema this weekend, you may be in luck with some reduced ticket prices coming from Groupon.

Tickets for theatres can be quite expensive, but if you plan to go to Odeon there is a discount available.

Groupon is currently offering two tickets for £11, or if you want to get a group together, you can get five tickets for £25.

This is with the caveat that the tickets are not valid for Odeon Luxe cinemas.

If you want to go to one of those a deal is still available at Groupon though, as two tickets can be bought for £15 and five can be bought for £35.

The tickets are available nationwide in 108 participating Odeon locations and there's no booking fee.

Shoppers have got until March 1, 2022 to claim their bargain cinema ticket, and it can only be redeemed online on the Odeon website.

The fine print states that there is a purchase limit of two or five per person, and the voucher is only valid for standard 2D screenings.

Currently 10,000 people have already made use of the five tickets for £25 deal, whilst over 5,000 have gone for the two tickets for £11 deal.

If you fancy adding to that tally, you can go to the Groupon website here to do so.

The nearest Odeon cinema to Gwent is in the Red Dragon Centre in Cardiff Bay.