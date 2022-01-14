A MAN from Newport has been jailed for 12 years and nine months after pleading guilty to two counts of rape.

Abdul Mahmood, 45, was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on January 13 for offences that took place in Newport last February.

Mahmood was arrested the same day as the offences and was charged in August.

Mahmood received a prison sentence of eight years and nine months in prison, with an extended licence period of four years, with a total sentence period of 12 years and nine months.

He will be on the sexual offenders register for life and will be subject to a lifetime restraining order to protect the victim.

Detective Constable Jack Harris, the officer in the case, said: "This was an appalling case and the effect the attack has had on the victim is incalculable.

"We hope that the successful conviction and the significant, extended sentence given to Mahmood will allow the victim to continue the process of rebuilding her life.

"Her bravery at coming forward to make this complaint of rape must be commended.

"We take all allegations of rape and sexual assault very seriously.

"If a report is made to us, our officers will investigate them thoroughly with the aim to bring offenders, like Mahmood, before the courts.

"I want to reassure anyone considering doing so that there is a whole range of support out there; not only from Gwent Police but from partner agencies who can help you through the entire process.

"There are support services available for victims of sexual abuse: both non-recent and current and for both adults and children. This help is also accessible to all genders.

"Sexual abuse can be reported to us via 101 or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."