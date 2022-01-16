PLANS to convert a pub in Caerphilly County into flats have been given the go ahead.
The Red Lion, located on Bryngwyn Road in Newbridge, will house two new flats on the ground floor – where the pub currently has its lounge area and pool room.
A third existing flat will then occupy the entirety of the first floor.
A further look into the plans show that one of the flats would contain two bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom, and a living room.
The second would contain one bedroom, a kitchen, a bathroom, and a living/dining room.
Whilst much of the pub’s exterior will remain unchanged, the front of the building will see the signage and front door removed.
Land to the left side of the pub will be used as parking spaces for both residents and visitors.
The family run pub proved a hit with locals over the years – particularly when it hosted open mic evenings.
Caerphilly County Borough Council approved the plans earlier this week and the proposals can be viewed here.
