NEWPORT County AFC are still hunting more “gems” in the transfer market after making their first signings of the January window.

This week the Exiles boosted their squad with the loan arrival of Coventry defender Josh Pask and signing of former Cardiff City attacking midfielder James Waite, who earned an 18-month contract thanks to his exploits with Penybont in the Cymru Premier.

County trimmed their roster to make room for new arrivals with Ed Upson heading for Stevenage while his fellow midfielder Christopher Missilou and forwards Jordan Greenidge and Jermain Hylton were released to find new clubs.

Manager James Rowberry, who is currently in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus, and sporting director Darren Kelly are still working to add more options before 11pm on Monday, January 31.

County are currently in the final League Two play-off berth and are looking to bring in some quality to give their promotion bid an extra push.

SIGNING: Josh Pask has joined Newport County from Coventry

“There are a couple in the pipeline but we all know that 24 hours is a long time in football in the transfer world,” said assistant manager Wayne Hatswell.

“There are a couple on the radar and hopefully we can get them over the line. They are at the early stages and if something comes up towards the end of the window there is always a domino effect at any level.

“It's gone a little bit quiet at the moment but we want to get as many in as we can because we have almost every team to play whether home or away.

“We have got a batch of home games that will be important to us for staying in that top seven and hopefully going onwards and upwards.

“You always need quality in the building and hopefully we can gain a few good gems.”