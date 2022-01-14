RESIDENTS around the Severn Estuary woke up this morning to find the waterway covered in a blanket of fog.
One drone owner from Newport took the opportunity to capture some stunning footage from above the clouds.
Ross Howden, who recently set up the group Flying In Wales to share similar footage, used his drone to film the blanket of fog earlier this morning.
You can just see the tips of the Severn Bridges and the pylons connecting Beachley and Aust.
An image taken by Andy Lockyer of Great Western Air Ambulance (the main image on this story) also shows the extent of the fog cover over the estuary this morning.
His image was taken from one of the charity's helicopters.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.