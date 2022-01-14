POLICE are appealing for information relating to a break-in and “significant damage” done at stables in Caerphilly.
The break in was last weekend – between 4pm on Saturday, January 8, and 10.45am on Sunday, January 9 – with bricks put on top of geese residing in the area.
Gwent Police are investigating the matter and have offered anonymity for anyone who can give information into what happened.
A spokeman for the force said: “We're appealing for information in relation to a break in at a stable on High Street, Senghenydd.
“Significant damage was caused and bricks were put on top of geese that stay at the location. This incident occurred some time between January 8 at 4pm and January 9 at 10.45am.
“If you have any information about the incident that happened in Senghenydd please call 101 quoting reference 2200008646, you can remain anonymous.”
People with information to help the investigation can also directly message Gwent Police via their Facebook or Twitter channels quoting reference 2200008646.
