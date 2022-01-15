GWENT's health board has announced a series of walk-in clinics for residents to get their coronavirus booster jab.
People who still need a jab can attend drop-in sessions across the region over the next few days.
First and second doses are also available at the centres, for anyone who is yet to receive these vaccines.
Walk-in sessions are available on the following dates and times at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board's mass vaccination centres in Cwmbran, Ebbw Vale, Newport and Pontllanfraith:
- Sunday, January 16: 10am-4pm;
- Monday, January 17: midday-7pm;
- Tuesday, January 18: midday-7pm;
- Wednesday, January 19: midday-7pm.
The clinics are offering the drop-in jab sessions after the Welsh Government announced it was "making it easier than ever to come forward" for a booster or a first/second vaccine dose, "including walk-ins all over the country".
More than 1.7 million people in Wales have now received their booster jab.
The success of the rollout comes as Wales prepares to relax the Covid restrictions that were brought in before Christmas, in response to the Omicron variant.
The latest public health data suggests cases of coronavirus have started to fall back from their very high levels. Over the course of the next fortnight, the national measures will be rolled back to Alert Level Zero.
