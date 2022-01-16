With no known immunity to the Covid-19 virus and the NHS stretched to breaking point it was the right thing to lock the country down in March 2020.

After being told to isolate and stay at home, nearly everyone followed the rules designed to keep themselves and everyone else safe.

These past two years have been some of the toughest. For those who lived alone and suffered with loneliness, to children cut off from their school friends and parents having to home school, there was nobody who was not adversely affected by the various lockdowns.

It is only now with the vaccine programme in full swing, can we even begin to hope life will even begin to resemble something like we used to enjoy before the pandemic.

Over the past few days, many constituents have written to me about their experience of lockdown.

Some have been hard to read.

Many people have told me of how they could not hug or provide comfort to loved ones in their final hours as they passed away from Covid, unable to visit because of the restrictions imposed by government.

Their anger has been palpable and who can blame them?

Just recently, after months of denials we learnt in May 2020, at the height of lockdown, 100 people were invited to Downing Street for a bring your own booze get together, more than 30 are said to have attended including the Prime Minister and his wife. At the same time people were told they were not allowed to mix with another household.

Not even his humiliating non-apology and his claim of ignorance in the Commons can detract from the fact the Prime Minister, broke the rules in place at the time.

This is an insult to every single person who lost a loved one to Covid and those who had family members die alone, those whose own medical treatment has been delayed because of restrictions which were needed to save lives.

Thanks to this revelation and the dishonesty beforehand, the actions of the Prime Minister has undermined the present vaccine programme and on those grounds he should resign.

Of course, he will not, but his actions should not detract from the fight against Covid, we still need to vigilant, therefore if you have not already done so please get vaccinated so, we can get back to normal as soon as possible.