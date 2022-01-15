A YOUNG woman who beat cancer at just four years old is now a finalist in Miss Wales 2022.

Alys Prosser, from Caerleon, who is now 18 years old, has come a long way since 2008, when she underwent treatment for a life-threatening brain tumour, with her bravery earning her Cancer Research UK’s Little Star Award.

Two years later, aged six, she was one of 12 cancer survivors to have her photo projected onto Cardiff City Hall to raise awareness of the charity’s first midnight walking marathon.

And now, 14 years on from her cancer battle, she is a finalist in Miss Wales 2022.

Miss Prosser is a performing arts student who is passionate about musical theatre and performing on stage.

She is also loves sailing with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, which inspires people aged eight to 24 to “believe in a brighter future living through and beyond cancer” and has helped her gain the confidence to achieve her ambitions.

Miss Prosser said: “I’m really excited for 2022 and the adventures in store.

“My priority is to fundraise for the Miss World charity, Beauty With A Purpose, and to spread the Miss Wales message of confidence in young women.

"I’m also looking forward to all the friends and memories I’ll make along the way.”

The Miss Wales 2022 final will take place in May - a three day event, hosted at Riverfront Theatre in Newport and Holland House Hotel, in Cardiff which will include:

An empowerment day for contestants;

The Miss Wales charity ball in aid of the Miss World charity Beauty With A Purpose;

A catwalk event in front of an audience and panel of judges.

Ahead of the final contestants will take on challenges including:

Raising money for Beauty With A Purpose;

Hosting a random act of kindness day on St David's day;

Holding events for International Women's Day on March 8.

Finalists will also take part in modelling and photoshoots along with working with the media.

The current Miss Wales is 19-year-old Olivia Harris from Magor. The reigning Miss World is Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica.

The new Miss Wales will represent Wales at Miss World 2022 at the end of next year. She will also win a prize package of clothes, haircare, skincare, jewellery and a photographic portfolio as well as a year of VIP experiences while supporting a number of children’s charities in Wales.