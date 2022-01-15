NEWPORT County AFC hope that Josh Pask can follow in the footsteps of former loan star Brandon Cooper by cementing a spot on the right of their defence.

The 24-year-old centre-back will spend the second half of the season at Rodney Parade after making the switch from Coventry City.

Pask made 17 appearances in the Championship in 2020/21 but has been frozen out by the Sky Blues ahead of his contract expiring this summer.

He has dropped down to League Two to get regular game time and provides County with another option whether on the right of a defensive three or in a flat four.

Pask is in contention for a debut against Harrogate this afternoon and the hope is that he will be as influential as Cooper, who enjoyed a superb spell in Newport on loan from Swansea in 2020.

The Wales Under-21s defender was classy on the ball but wasn't shy when it came to the rough and tumble of League Two.

It was Cooper's first loan spell but Pask has dropped down before when he was on the books of West Ham, heading to Gillingham in League One.

Wayne Hatswell was his coach at Priestfield Stadium and is delighted to have been reunited with the defender.

"When I saw him train the other day he still has that calmness to get out of trouble," said Hatswell. "He isn't flustered under pressure and if he makes a mistake he doesn't dwell on it. He always wants to go and get on the ball again.

"He is more mature and has physically got stronger from being a full-time pro for so long.

"We did a defending session on Wednesday and it was pleasing to see him have that bit between his teeth where he wanted to go and head it and do the ugly side of the game.

"He had to learn very quickly at Gillingham in League One and he coped really well. I know that we have got a good player and I just hope he settles in and starts well for us."

Cooper established himself alongside stalwarts Matty Dolan and Mickey Demetriou last season.

County manager James Rowberry believes Pask can add "another dimension" to the defence with his pace.

"He's quicker than Brandon in my opinion so won't go as tight," said Hatswell. "I'd say Brandon probably has more of the sly defensive knowhow that you might need every now and then.

"'Pasky' is learning that and is quick and can read situations really well. 'Coops' was really good on the ball for us and Pasky will be. Coops was brilliant for us and hopefully Pasky will be as well."