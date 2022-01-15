HERE is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.
Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which readers have sent in of their beloved pets.
Click through the gallery above to see this week's selection.
If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.