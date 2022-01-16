A GRADE II listed church which dates back to the 12th century is going under the hammer despite ongoing concerns over flooding.

Tranquil former Whitson Church, situated in the picturesque hamlet of the same name on the Gwent Levels, is being sold by Paul Fosh Auctions for a private vendor.

The property comes with the added bonus of planning permission for conversion to a residential dwelling.

The planning proposal, which was approved by Newport City Council on Monday, November 29, remains a contentious issue, due to flood risks.

Back in 2019, the original plans to turn the church into a two bedroom house were thrown out by planners – as it lies within a flood risk area.

At the time, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) raised "significant concerns" with the proposed development.

The historic property is listed with a guide price of £135,000 when it goes up for auction next month.

Original parts of the eye-catching ancient building, mentioned in local history records where it is noted for its fine tower and ‘pinnacle’, date back as far as the 12th century with later additions including a 15th century tower.

The property is currently derelict inside and missing much of its roof.

It is approached via a new driveway with work already commenced on the installation of a small bridge over a reen (ancient drainage channel).

The planning permission is for the development of a two bedroom dwelling with open plan living area, kitchen to the ground floor, two bedrooms and bathroom to the first floor and further accommodation within the tower.

The graveyard adjoining the property is not included in the sale, but there is an area near the building which the vendors say could be used for a garden.

Sean Roper, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions who is handling the sale, said: "The distinctive property is close to the sea wall and the Severn Estuary.

“The M4 is easily accessible, offering easy access for commuters to both Cardiff and Bristol especially.

"This is a true one-off property which is already creating a great deal of interest on both sides of the Severn Estuary."

The church along with some sixty other properties are being offered for sale at Paul Fosh Auctions with bidding starting on Tuesday, February 1 and ending from 5pm on Thursday, February 3.