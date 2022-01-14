CHANGES have been made to emergency Covid financial support for business in Wales.
Changes have been made to the eligibility criteria and grant award for businesses applying for a share of the £120 million of financial support the Welsh Government has made available for businesses impacted by Omicron.
The award has been increased for qualifying sole traders, freelancers, and taxi drivers who do not pay rates up to £1,000. Under the latest package, local authorities will deliver a discretionary Emergency Business Fund for these businesses and sole traders.
The Welsh Government have also altered the eligibility criteria for the level of reduced turnover needed for those applying for the Economic Resilience Fund (ERF).
To be eligible for an ERF grant, businesses in the hospitality, leisure and attractions sectors and their supply chains must have experienced a material impact through reduced turnover of 50 per cent or more between December 2021 and February 2022 as compared to December 2019 and February 2020.
People can check their eligibility for the ERF grant online at https://fundchecker.businesswales.gov.wales/businesssupport
The registration process for the non-domestic rates linked grants, which are delivered by local authorities, opened on Thursday, January 13.
The application process for the local authority delivered emergency funding along with the Economic Resilience Fund will open next week.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.