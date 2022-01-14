A DISPERSAL order for Blackwood town centre comes into effect tonight.
Gwent Police is aiming to tackle anti-social behaviour in the area with a dispersal order issued from 5pm tonight (Friday, January 14) until 2am on Sunday, January 16.
The dispersal order gives police officers additional powers to direct groups to leave the area if their behaviour is likely to contribute to disorder or cause harassment, alarm or distress to the public.
If people return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.
The order will cover the area shown below, which includes:
- Blackwood town centre;
- McDonald's roundabout;
- Cliff Road;
- Hall Street;
- Bridge Street;
- Gordon Road;
- Coronation Road;
- Pentwyn Avenue;
- Sunnybank Road (including Gravel Lane);
- Wesley Road;
- The Market place;
- Blackwood retail park.
Inspector Boucher said: “Anti-social behaviour negatively impacts upon the quality of life for residents and it will not be tolerated within our communities.
“We will be patrolling this weekend and will take action against anyone intent on causing harm and disorder.
“We’d ask that parents ensure they know where their children are at all times, particularly while the dispersal order is in effect.
“I would urge members of the public to report any concerns they have about anti-social behaviour to us by calling 101.”
People can also message Gwent Police on their social media pages.
