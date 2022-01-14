ON APRIL 17, 2021, the Queen was forced to sit alone as she attended the funeral of her late husband Prince Phillip in order to follow Covid rules.

Hours earlier, two leaving parties were allegedly held at No 10 when mixing between households was banned.

The image of the Queen sitting alone in all black, wearing a face mask, and following Covid regulations at the time became a defining image of the lockdown.

These restrictions saw the traditionally planned state funeral for the Duke of Edinburgh become a small family-only event.

What Covid restrictions did the Queen follow at Prince Philips's funeral?

The restrictions first saw the number of attendees be cut from 800 to just 30, which included the Queen, all the royal children, grandchildren, and their spouses as well as three of the Prince's German relatives.

All attendees had to wear a face mask when inside St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle and bottles of hand sanitiser were placed alongside the traditional dressing of floral arrangements and family wreraths.

Social distances were in place and they could only sit in their household bubbles during the service.

There were originally plans for military processions to take place through London or Windsor but had to be scrapped and the Royal Family asked the public not to gather at the castle of other royal residences.

The choir was limited to just four singers while the 30 guests were banned from singing to keep in line with Covid regulations at the time.