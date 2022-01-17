Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Jacob Waite was born eight weeks early on December 4, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 3lb 4oz. His mum, Sarah Waite, of Ebbw Vale, became ill after developing sepsis, and had to have an emergency Caesarean section. Jacob spent time in the neonatal units. His siblings are Dylan, Liam, Callum, Joshua and Cerys.

Vinnie Smith arrived on November 29, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 15oz. His parents are Charlotte Portlock and Kyle Smith, of Cwmbran, and his big brothers are Koby Smith (five) and Alfie Smith (three).

Franco Joseph White was born a week late on December 3, 2021, at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, weighing 7lbs 2oz. His parents are Kadie Howell and Bryan White, of Newport, and his siblings are Alfie (11), Rosie May (five) and George (one).

Rosie Elizabeth Parry was born on December 6, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 1oz. Mum and dad are Jade Webb and Corey Parry and her big brother is Reuben Parry (four).

Jacob Owen was born on December 16, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb. His parents are Donna Jones and Aaron Owen, of Blaenavon, and his big sister is Poppy-Marie (five).

Hudson-reign John Uden was born on October 11, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 4lbs 2oz. His parents are Kingsleigh Brice and Ryan Uden, of Newport, and his big brother is Kilian-raymond Alexander Uden (20 months). Mum Kingsleigh said: "Our little rainbow baby Hudson-reign decided to make his appearance seven weeks earlier than expected and spent the first 30 days of his life in the NICU. A rocky start to his life but he's now absolutely thriving. His big brother adores him."