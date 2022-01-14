A 15-YEAR-OLD boy has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage.

Gwent Police officers were called last night (January 13), at around 8.40pm after windows were smashed at All Saints Primary School, in Ebbw Vale, before around £100 in cash was reportedly stolen from the building.

Damage was later reported to the B&M store on Bethcar Street and Poundstretcher on The Walk at around 9.40pm.

A 15-year-old boy from Ebbw Vale has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage.

A dispersal order has also been issued for the area, until 7.40pm on Saturday, January 15.

It gives police officers extra powers to direct groups to leave the area if their behaviour is likely to contribute to disorder or cause harassment, alarm or distress. If individuals return to that area after being moved on, they will be arrested.

It covers the area shown on the map, including:

James Street;

Bethcar Street;

The Walk;

Market Street;

Market Square.

Inspector Shane Underwood said: “Officers are currently completing all necessary enquiries to take positive action against those responsible for the recent acts of mindless damage, crime and disorder in the town centre, and patrols will continue throughout the weekend.

"This type of behaviour will not be tolerated, and we'll take action against anyone causing harm in our communities.

“If you were in Ebbw Vale yesterday evening and saw anything you believe can help us with our investigation, please get in touch.”

“I also ask that parents ensure they know where their children are at all times, particularly when the order is in place.”

As part of the investigation into the disorder, Gwent Police are appealing to members of the community for information.

If you were in the area at the time, or if you have CCTV or can provide information that can help officers with their investigations, call 101, quoting quoting log 376 of 13/1, or send Gwent Police a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.