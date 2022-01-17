A MAN armed with a machete threatened to chop up police officers during an armed siege that last nine hours.

Christopher Foley, 55, was shot with a pump-action baton shotgun during the stand-off at his house in Tredegar last summer.

A siege negotiator was sent to the scene as the police tried to persuade him to surrender.

Jeffrey Jones, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court officers went to the defendant’s home at around 11.30pm after he’d made threats to kill an ex-partner.

He said: “The defendant was armed with a machete-type weapon.

“They knew he had two large Alsatian dogs and had information they could be released upon them.

There’s going to be a bloodbath

“The defendant was looking agitated and was knocking the lights on and off in his house.”

Mr Jones added: “He told officers, ‘If you come in, I will chop you up.’

“The defendant was seen at the front of the house with the machete-type blade in his hand.

“He said to the police, ‘I’m going to stab you if you come near me.’”

The defendant told them “he would chop them up like he would chop a pig up”.

Mr Jones said: “The defendant threatened to cut off police constables’ arms and said it would be a bloodbath.

“They fired a baton gun missile at him from a pump-action shotgun.

“It struck him in the hand but it had no effect.”

The siege lasted overnight and ended on the morning of August 24, 2021.

Police found a crossbow, daggers, axes and an air rifle inside the house.

Foley, of Bridge Street, Tredegar, pleaded guilty to affray.

The court heard he has previous convictions for 71 offences.

He triggered a 40-hour siege with armed police at a derelict building in 2018 for which he was locked up for six months.

Foley was jailed five years ago for causing grievous bodily harm by using a beer bottle to cut his victim's neck.

It was said in mitigation that the defendant has struggled with an alcohol problem.

Judge Daniel Williams jailed Foley for 15 months.

He ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the machete, crossbow, daggers, axes and air rifle.