ASDA has launched a huge sale with up to 50 per cent off mother and baby products.
The supermarket has discounts on nursery essentials, food, babycare and more.
The price drops on Asda's best-selling baby products will last until February 2, 2021.
You can save more on baby products in-store and online via the Asda website.
Here's everything you need to know about Asda's baby sale.
Asda's huge January baby sale
Making a splash this New Year, the supermarket has unveiled offers for bath time. You can find discounts on Aveeno Daily Hair and Body Wash, 300ml, priced at £2.95 (down from £6) and a 500ml bottle of Johnson’s Baby Shampoo for £1.45 (down from £2.35).
Keeping little ones dry, Size 5 Pampers Nappies are on rollback at 50% off, down to just £4.50 per 32pk. Meanwhile Pampers Pants priced at £4.50 (down from £9) for a pack of 33.
Best Asda savings on baby and kids items
- Tommy Tippee Complete Feeding Set - was £160, now £80
- Tomme Tippee Twist & Click Nappy Disposal System - was £30, now £10
- Tommy Tippee Advanced Anti Colic Bottles, 3pk - was £18.99, now £10
- Child’s Farm Hair & Body Wash - was £4, now £2.90
- Child’s Farm Baby Moisturiser with Shea & Cocoa Butter - was £4, now £2.90
- Waterwipes Biodegradable Baby Wipes, 6x60pk - was £15, now £12.75
- Huggies Pure Baby Wipes, 4x56pk - was £3.75, now £3
- Huggies Pure Baby Wipes, 12x56pk - was £8, now £7 (priced differently online)
- MAM Perfect Night 12+ Months Soother - was £6.39, now £5.11
- MAM Manual Breast Pump - was £40, now £32
- Sudocrem Antiseptic Healing Cream 400g - was £6, now £5
- Heinz Animal Shapes Pasta 340g - was £1.60, now £1.50
An Asda spokesperson said: “Families are looking for great value, great quality products and we’re proud that for many, we can provide a one-stop-shop for essential baby items.
"We were thrilled to win the Mother & Baby Supermarket of The Year Award for the 5th year in a row recently, cementing our status as a valued retailer amongst parents and carers across the UK.
"We were also delighted to win the Gold Award for the Best Value Disposable Nappy – so our customers can be sure they’re choosing an award-winning brand when they shop with us!”
Products available during the Asda Baby event can be found via the website.
