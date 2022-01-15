ASDA has launched a huge sale with up to 50 per cent off mother and baby products.

The supermarket has discounts on nursery essentials, food, babycare and more.

The price drops on Asda's best-selling baby products will last until February 2, 2021.

You can save more on baby products in-store and online via the Asda website.

Tommee Tipee is in the Asda baby event sale. Photos via Asda.

Here's everything you need to know about Asda's baby sale.

Asda's huge January baby sale

Making a splash this New Year, the supermarket has unveiled offers for bath time. You can find discounts on Aveeno Daily Hair and Body Wash, 300ml, priced at £2.95 (down from £6) and a 500ml bottle of Johnson’s Baby Shampoo for £1.45 (down from £2.35).

Keeping little ones dry, Size 5 Pampers Nappies are on rollback at 50% off, down to just £4.50 per 32pk. Meanwhile Pampers Pants priced at £4.50 (down from £9) for a pack of 33.

Best Asda savings on baby and kids items

Tommy Tippee Complete Feeding Set - was £160, now £80

- was £160, now £80 Tomme Tippee Twist & Click Nappy Disposal System - was £30, now £10

- was £30, now £10 Tommy Tippee Advanced Anti Colic Bottles, 3pk - was £18.99, now £10

- was £18.99, now £10 Child’s Farm Hair & Body Wash - was £4, now £2.90

- was £4, now £2.90 Child’s Farm Baby Moisturiser with Shea & Cocoa Butter - was £4, now £2.90

- was £4, now £2.90 Waterwipes Biodegradable Baby Wipes, 6x60pk - was £15, now £12.75

- was £15, now £12.75 Huggies Pure Baby Wipes, 4x56pk - was £3.75, now £3

- was £3.75, now £3 Huggies Pure Baby Wipes, 12x56pk - was £8, now £7 (priced differently online)

- was £8, now £7 (priced differently online) MAM Perfect Night 12+ Months Soother - was £6.39, now £5.11

- was £6.39, now £5.11 MAM Manual Breast Pump - was £40, now £32

- was £40, now £32 Sudocrem Antiseptic Healing Cream 400g - was £6, now £5

- was £6, now £5 Heinz Animal Shapes Pasta 340g - was £1.60, now £1.50

An Asda spokesperson said: “Families are looking for great value, great quality products and we’re proud that for many, we can provide a one-stop-shop for essential baby items.

"We were thrilled to win the Mother & Baby Supermarket of The Year Award for the 5th year in a row recently, cementing our status as a valued retailer amongst parents and carers across the UK.

"We were also delighted to win the Gold Award for the Best Value Disposable Nappy – so our customers can be sure they’re choosing an award-winning brand when they shop with us!”

Products available during the Asda Baby event can be found via the website.