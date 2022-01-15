THE way 2022 is going we are in desperate need of a spa break but we don't want to break the bank for a little self-care.

Whether you're looking for a way to fend off the January Blues or you want to top up your beauty cabinet on a budget, we've got you.

We have rounded up some of the biggest brands on the high street including The Body Shop, Aldi, M&S and more.

Here are seven of our top picks to help make 2022 your most pampered year yet.

Top 7 Beauty products to recreate the spa at home

Lacura Jade Face Roller

Lacura Jade Face Roller. Credit: Aldi

Investing in skincare isn't all about cleansers and moisturisers - a jade face roller like this has been described by Aldi's beauty line Lacura as a 'must have'.

The double-ended facial massager helps to work in moisturisers, boosts circulation and will make you feel transported to that luxury spa break.

The soothing roller is only available online and will cost you £6.99.

Pick up this relaxing roller via the Aldi website now.

Tranquil Scented Candle

Candles are a must to recreate that calming spa experience.

This scented candle is from M&S's Apothecary collection and it's infused with essential oils including hemp seed, patchouli, balsam, mandarin and sandalwood to give you that fresh, rejuvenating fragrance.

The candle is a perfect addition to a relaxing bubble bath and will only set you back £7.50.

Take it home via the M&S website now.

A pile of towels, candles and a tulip. Credit: Canva

Coconut Oil Pampering Foot Mask with Foot Socks

Treat your feet to this Coconut Oil Pampering Foot Mask and your toes won't be sorry.

If you're tired from being back at work or for keeping up with that New Year's resolution to keep up with the gym, cut your feet a break with this mask.

Prepare to feel pampered with this foot mask which includes Vitamin E extract and could be yours for just £1.99.

Put up your feet and order online on the Superdrug website.

Seaweed Cleansing Gel Wash

Transport yourself to the seaside with this Seaweed Cleansing Gel Wash.

The Body Shop cleanser works with the seaweed toner to clean and refresh your skin.

The gel washes away makeup, excess oil and any other impurities while the Irish wild bladderwrack seaweed helps to balance and mattify the skin.

The face wash is particularly helpful for faces struggling with oily T-zones, dry patches and blemishes, the Body Shop says.

Pick up the cleansing gel wash for just £8.50 via the Body Shop website.

Plum Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Plum Hyaluronic Acid Serum. Credit: Aldi

You can't go wrong with Lacura's brand for 2022, Korean inspired skincare range.

One of our favourites is Lacura’s new Plum Hyaluronic Acid Serum.

It's been formulated with three antioxidant-rich plum extracts to make this lightweight, fast-absorbing gel.

The serum will rejuvenate your complexion, hydrate your skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Add it to your basket for £4.99 via the Aldi website.

Discover Something Wonderful Haircare Kit

Sometimes when we think of self-care, we only focus on our skincare routine but taking care of our hair is just as important.

Percy & Reed Wonder products are designed to work on every hair type, texture and length.

The set includes shampoo, conditioner, hair balm and an overnight recovery solution.

The Wonder range is vegan friendly and will cost you just £20.

Get yours via the M&S website.

Shea Exfoliating Sugar Body Scrub

Who needs an extensive spa treatment when you can enjoy this luxurious shea butter scrub from the comforts of your own home?

Shea butter is beauty's worst kept secret but it doesn't change the fact that this scrub will help bring dull skin back to life.

Suitable for vegans and available in two sizes, a 50ml pot will set you back £6.

Indulge a little via the Body Shop website.