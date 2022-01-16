ATG Tickets has extended its "extra special" January sale with discounts on everything from West End shows to ballet and opera.
The booking website says its biggest ever sale got a "standing ovation" from customers so it wanted to continue its run.
Whether you're looking for some retail therapy to beat the January Blues or you want something to look forward to in 2022, we've got you covered.
The sale has been extended to Sunday, January 30 2022 with offers on shows across the country.
You can also select a price point to see the incredible productions within your budget with offers ranging from £15, £25 and £35 for shows.
ATG tickets extends January sale
Shows for £15
- Fatal Attraction - Aylesbury, Brighton, Manchester, York - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
- Footloose - Aylesbury, Oxford - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
- The Mouse Trap - London - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
- Craig Revel Horwood - Birmingham, Folkstone, Stoke, Torquay - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
- Zorro - London - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
- Gangsta Granny - Oxford, Richmond - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
Shows for £25
- Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) - London - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
- The Addams Family - Birmingham, Manchester, Oxford, Stoke, Wimbledon - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
- Ellen Kent's Carmen - Aylesbury, Oxford, Stoke, Sunderland, Wimbledon, York - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
- The Osmonds - A New Musical - Stoke, Woking and York - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
- Choir of Man - London - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
- The Da Vinci Code - Richmond, Woking - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
Claire Sweeney is clocking in to 9 to 5 the Musical! She'll play Violet Newstead when Dolly Parton's rip-roaring tour comes to our Oxford, Glasgow, Woking, Stoke and Manchester venues. Tickets on sale at https://t.co/guUCyTWR8a pic.twitter.com/soMnRNH6Qk— ATG (@ATGTICKETS) November 9, 2021
Shows for £35
- Only Fools and Horses The Musical - London - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
- Looking Good Dead - Birmingham, Richmond, York - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
- Ellen Kent's Tosca - Birmingham, Manchester, Oxford - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
- 9 to 5 the Musical - Oxford, Woking, Stoke - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
- Ellen Kent's Madama Butterfly - Manchester, Richmond, Sunderland, Torquay, Wimbledon, Woking - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
- Jersey Boys - London - Buy tickets via ATG Tickets
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.