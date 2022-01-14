EMERGENCY services were at the scene of a city centre crash this afternoon.
Officers from Gwent Police and crew from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene of a crash near Friar’s Walk shopping centre in Newport just after 2pm today (January 14).
Nobody was injured in the accident, which involved a car and a can.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a collision, involving a car and van, in John Frost Square, Newport at around 2.05pm.
“Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Wales Ambulance Service and firefighters from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, to assist with traffic management.
“No injuries were reported.”
Crew members from two fire stations were also at the scene of the incident, which involved a silver Volkswagon Golf and Renault van, this afternoon for just under half an hour.
A spokeswoman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At approximately 2.06pm, we received reports of a road traffic collision near Newport town centre.
“Crews from Malpas and Maindee Stations attended the scene and worked alongside emergency service colleagues to make the area safe.
“A stop message was received at approximately 2:33pm.”
The crash resulted in traffic in the area later into the afternoon, but the road has now been cleared.
