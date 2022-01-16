BACK in 2010 Newport was invaded by a multitude of brightly-coloured dragons.
The SuperDragons were found all over the city. They were created as part of a community arts project celebrating Newport hosting the 38th Ryder Cup and the event was followed up in 2012 with more decorated fibreglass dragons appearing in the city.
You can still see some around the city, especially the one on the roof of Niche IFA next to the Brynglas Tunnels.
When they were in place, they attracted hundreds of people keen to tick off seeing them all.
Click through the gallery above to see pictures of the dragons.
Would you like to see something like this come to the city again? What sculpture would you suggest this time around?
