DO YOU know your ‘bore da’ from your ‘nos da’, and your ‘os glelwch yn dda’ from your ‘diolch’?

If the answer is yes, or ‘oes’, then you’re one of the growing numbers of people who are learning or are fluent in the Welsh language.

This year the South Wales Argus Schools & Education Awards, held in association with Cardiff Metropolitan University, is looking to shine a light on the brilliant ways that schools, colleges, groups, teachers and lecturers are encouraging pupils and students to speak our nation’s beautiful mother tongue.

There are two categories that recognise this work: the best Welsh language initiative (y fenter Gymraeg orau), sponsored by Coleg Gwent, and the Welsh medium teacher of the year (athro cryrwng Cymraeg y flwyddyn), sponsored by Newport City Council.

We want you, readers of the South Wales Argus, to tell you about the inspirational teachers and intriguing schemes that are in place to encourage more people to speak and learn Welsh. This is a great opportunity to share the really positive work that’s taking place to reach the Government’s ambitious target of 1 million Welsh speakers by 2050.

In its foreword to the Welsh in Education Action Plan covering 2017 to 2021, former cabinet secretary for education Kirsty Williams and Eluned Morgan, previously the Minister for Welsh Language and Lifelong Learning and now Minister for Health and Social Services, described the Welsh language as integral to the national mission of education reform, which is seeking to raise standards, reduce the attainment gap and deliver an education system that enjoys public confidence and is a source of national pride.

“Quite simply, all our young people from all backgrounds, should come out of the education system ready and proud to use the language in all contexts,” they said.

“It is a matter of equity, and we as ministers and as Welsh Government must set the direction and provide leadership.

“The development of Welsh-medium education over the last half a century has been extraordinary, particularly in attracting parents/carers and learners from both Welsh-speaking and non-Welsh-speaking backgrounds.

“However, we also know that the teaching and learning of Welsh in English-medium settings is inconsistent and too often leads to low attainment.

“We have the opportunity to ensure that the Welsh language is central to our ambitious and central reforms.”

A vibrant culture and thriving Welsh language in Wales is one of the seven goals of The Wellbeing of Future Generations (Wales) Act, which aims to ensure public bodies think about long-term strategy and planning. One of the indicators that this goal is being met is the percentage of people who can speak Welsh.

Cymraeg 2050: A million Welsh speakers was published in 2017 and sets out a long-term vision for the language. It wants the teaching of Welsh to be transformed so that by 2050, at least 70 per cent of those leaving school are able to speak the language.

COLEG Gwent is the proud sponsors of the ‘Best Welsh Language Initiative’ category in the South Wales Argus Schools & Education Awards.

As one of Wales’ top performing colleges, Coleg Gwent has consistently high A-level pass rates - currently 97.7 per cent - and is ranked as the joint top performing college for vocational learning in Wales.

The Welsh language and culture of Wales is important to Coleg Gwent, as speaking and understanding Welsh is a valuable skill not just now, but for the future too.

The college recognises that Welsh language skills are highly sought-after by employers, so it assists learners and staff to gain or improve their skills.

It promotes, encourages and facilitates Welsh medium opportunities across the college, from learning the Welsh language, to studying and teaching through the medium of Welsh.

Arwel Rees-Taylor, bilingual development manager at the college, commented: “Coleg Gwent are strong advocates in promoting the development of Welsh language, both in the college and the wider community, and we’re committed to this agenda as a college and proud to sponsor the Best Welsh Language Initiative Award.”

Find out more: www.coleggwent.ac.uk