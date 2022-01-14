E.ON has apologised to angry customers over a “PR disaster” as energy bills soar across the UK.

The energy supplier angered customers by sending socks in the post to customers to help keep “heating down”.

The Government has just a few weeks before Ofgem announces its new price cap.

Experts expect that the price of energy will soar by more than 50 per cent to around £2,000 for the average household.

It could remove around £700 from the pockets of struggling families across the country at a time when prices are also going up in shops.

E.ON issue apology over ‘PR disaster’

If you recently received a pair of socks from us, we would like to say we are incredibly sorry for how we have made some people feel. In light of the seriousness of current challenges that many people are facing, this mailing should have been stopped and we are sorry. — E.ON Next (@eon_next) January 14, 2022

E.ON said it should not have gone ahead with the plan in light of major price rises that are about to hit millions of households.

“If you recently received a pair of socks from us, we would like to say we are incredibly sorry for how we have made some people feel,” the company said.

“In light of the seriousness of current challenges that many people are facing, this mailing should have been stopped and we are sorry.”

Angry E.ON customers slam energy firms gift

In response to the gift one customer tweeted: "Seriously, energy prices are going up, Look what E.ON Next (as they've renamed themselves) have sent me, a pair of socks!! What the bloody hell.”

Another said: "Are you having a laugh? Putting energy prices up then take the p**s by sending a pair of socks. Is that meant to make up for not being able to heat flat."

“When you jump into a #PR disaster with both feet,” added a third.

Ofgem will set the new price cap in early February before it comes into force on April 1.

The Government and energy companies have been in talks to decide how to offset the price hike which led E.On to apologise for the stunt.