DRIVERS from Torfaen, Monmouthshire and Blaenau Gwent have started the new year how they hope not to carry on – after having their cases at Cardiff Magistrates' Court.

The drivers were in court for a range of offences, including ignoring a red light and speeding.

All the offences took place in Cardiff.

Here is a round-up of the cases heard:

DANIEL MADDEN, 23, of Victoria Street in Abertillery, was caught speeding in a van in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Madden was caught doing 55mph in a 40mph zone on the A4119 at Mwyndy Cross in Pontyclun on July 1.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday, January 6.

He was fined £220, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. Madden also had three points added to his licence.

FFION LOUISE JENKINS, 24, of Marian Close in Tredegar, has been fined £100 for going 36mph in a 30mph zone.

Jenkins was caught speeding on Pentwyn Road in Cardiff on July 4 last year.

She pleaded guilty, and was fined at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday, January 6.

Jenkins was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and had three points added to her licence.

EMMA-JAYNE LEWIS, 51, of Southend in Tredegar, has been fined for driving through a red light in Cardiff.

Lewis was caught ignoring a red light at the traffic lights on Newport Road in Cardiff, at the junction with Colchester Avenue on June 29 last year.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, January 5.

She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. Lewis also had three points added to her licence.

DARIEN FLOWER, 30, of Ffrwd Road in Abersychan, was caught speeding in Cardiff.

Flower was caught doing 40mph on Newport Road in Cardiff, at the junction with Colchester Avenue, on July 1 last year.

He pleaded guilty, and, on Wednesday, January 5, was fined £115 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court.

Flower was ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and had three points added to his licence.

SIAN DAVIES, 40, of Cwrt Celyn in St Dials, Cwmbran, was also caught speeding on Newport Road in Cardiff.

Davies’ Mercedes was caught doing 39mph in the 30mph zone at the junction with Colchester Avenue on July 5, 2021.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday, January 6.

She was fined £220, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. Davies also had three points added to her licence.

LUKE PAUL JONES, 25, of Hafodarthen Road in Llanhilleth, Abertillery, must pay almost £300 for being caught five mph over the speed limit.

Jones was caught doing 35mph in a 30mph zone on North Road in Cardiff on June 28, 2021.

He pleaded guilty at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, January 5.

Jones was fined £150, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. He also had three points added to his licence.

MATTHEW JOHN DAVID SOUTHALL, 58, of Llanhennock Top Road in Tredunnock, Monmouthshire, was caught speeding in an Audi in Cardiff.

Southall was caught doing 37mph on Newport Road in Cardiff, at the junction with Rover Way – a 30mph zone – on July 3, 2021.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, January 4.

He was fined £220, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. Southall also had three points added to his licence.