A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

TYLER HICKS, 21, of Blackwood Road, Pontllanfraith, was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 59 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on November 7, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £369 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CONNOR WALL, 21, Bishops Place, Ebbw Vale, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted drink driving with 88 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on The Walk on November 7, 2021.

He was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 22 months and told to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

JAYDEN BRINE, 25, of Lower Hill Street, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £74 in a fine and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Chapel Street, Cwmbran, on November 14, 2021.

RHYS OWAIN JONES, 25, of Heolddu Grove, Bargoed, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on the A419 at Swindon, Wiltshire, on April 21, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £506 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DARREN BUTLER, 43, of Highmead, Pontllanfraith, was banned from driving for 19 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 79 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Parfitt Place, Blackwood, on November 7, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £369 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DERRICK HADIGATE, 58, of Rhiw Farm Crescent, Treowen, Crumlin, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOANNE LEWIS, 46, of Cow Parsley Way, Newport, was ordered to pay £85 costs after she admitted the theft of goods, of a value unknown, from The Range, and obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty on December 19, 2021.